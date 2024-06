Share:













In the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the situation with jobs, medicine and rising prices for basic necessities is getting worse and worse, while the government appointed by the russians is militarizing the minds of children and actively mobilizing local residents for war against Ukraine.

The leader of the women's partisan movement "Zla Mavka" announced this in an exclusive interview with NV.

According to a resident of Melitopol, who had an interview with journalists on the condition of anonymity, many townspeople have left for territories controlled by Ukraine, and those who have remained are gradually losing hope for de-occupation.

"Those who cannot or do not want to leave, of course, are waiting for Ukraine, but the moods are different, because people are tired, the occupation has been going on for a very long time. Some residents are losing hope, but others are fighting even more actively. That is why one of our tasks is to give people here this support, to show that they are not alone," emphasized NV's interlocutor.

She also reported that low-quality products and medicines produced by russia and the "DNR" are mostly available in shops and pharmacies in Melitopol, but despite such conditions and constant harassment by the occupiers' special services, the members of the "Zla Mavka" movement continue their underground struggle. In particular, they give poisoned food and alcohol to the soldiers of the aggressor country, put up posters and stickers with anti-russian slogans, and destroy the flags of the russian federation.

"Of course, the risks are great. However, we take many safety measures, we try to pass them on to all women and girls... We tell them how to properly "clean" phones, what one needs to watch out for on the streets, how to carry things, etc.," said the leader of the "Zla Mavka".