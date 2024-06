Share:













Medical data will be displayed in the Diia application.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukrainians will be able to conveniently register themselves as a patient in the electronic health care system - EHCS through Diia, as well as choose a family doctor, submit or cancel a declaration. There will be no need to go to the hospital and waste time on this," he said.

Fedorov added that in the application it will be possible to change information about yourself in the EHCS, for example, about a new phone number or place of residence.

"Now, for this, you have to go to a polyclinic or contact the National Health Service, and soon - a few clicks in Diia, confirmed by Diya.Pidpys - and everything is ready. Then the functionality will expand," he noted.

Fedorov added that the Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on the service together with the Ministry of Health and the National Health Service.

In turn, the Ministry of Health reported that, according to the government's decision, a patient's personal office is being introduced in the EHCS in Ukraine.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution approving changes in the functioning of the electronic health care system (EHCS) — a patient's personal office is introduced ino it," the Ministry of Health reports.

It is noted that this decision will allow patients to independently interact with the EHCS. Access to the service can be obtained, in particular, through Diia or electronic medical information systems (MIS).

The Ministry of Health notes that today in Ukraine there are already some patient electronic services, with which you can make an appointment with a doctor, view certain information about medical care, which is entered by doctors and stored in a health care institution or MIS, but so far no digital services for patients were linked to the central database of the ECHS.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced in June that marriage, divorce and name change certificates will soon be available in the Diia mobile application.