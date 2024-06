Russia begins to use more reconnaissance drones to search for energy facilities - Yevlash

The aggressor country of the russian federation has begun to use a large number of reconnaissance drones to find, in particular, energy facilities.

Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash announced this on the air of the telethon.

"We see that the enemy is using reconnaissance drones in large numbers," the spokesman said.

Yevlash noted that the russian invaders are trying to explore the territories where certain objects are located, including energy ones. After that, the russians try to hit them with ballistic missiles or guided aerial bombs.

We will remind that the losses of personnel of the russian troops on June 27 increased by 1,170 to 540,490 people, and Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 24 tanks, 21 armored fighting vehicles and 60 artillery systems and 1 aircraft.

In addition, in the two and a half years since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, stocks of armored vehicles at russian storage and conservation bases have significantly decreased. Experts believe that at the current intensity of fighting, russia will no longer be able to restore equipment in two or three years.