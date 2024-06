President of Slovenia Pirc Musar arrives in Kyiv; she and Zelenskyy honor memory of fallen defenders

The President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar arrived in Kyiv on Constitution Day, she and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the fallen defenders, who gave their lives for Ukraine.

This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Soldiers of the honor guard placed wreaths from the heads of state to the Wall of Memory of those who were killed for Ukraine, located on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy and Pirc Musar paid their respects to fallen soldiers to the sound of trumpets.

Pirc Musar on the X network also reported that she visited Bucha and lit a candle at the monument to those who were killed in the terrible massacre of civilians, the tragic stories of Bucha residents deeply touched her.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, June 28 is Ukraine's Constitution Day.