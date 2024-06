In May, russian army lost more than 1,000 people killed and wounded every day — NYT

According to the information of the intelligence services of the Western countries, in May, the daily losses of the russian occupation army amounted to more than a thousand people killed and wounded.

It was reported by the American publication The New York Times with reference to unnamed Western officials.

May has been a particularly deadly month for the russian military, with an average of more than 1,000 soldiers wounded or killed each day, according to the U.S., British and other Western intelligence agencies.

Despite the losses, russia is recruiting 25,000 to 30,000 new soldiers a month — roughly as many as are exiting the battlefield, U.S. officials say.

This allows its army to continue sending wave after wave into Ukrainian defenses, hoping to overwhelm them and breach the trench lines.

Russian soldiers compare this style of warfare to being put in a meat grinder, and commanders seem oblivious to the fact that they are sending infantry soldiers to die.

It is noted that sometimes this approach was effective. This is evidenced by the successes of the russians in Bakhmut and Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

According to Ukrainian and Western officials, this tactic of the russians was less successful in the spring when they tried to advance in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

American officials said russia had achieved its most important goal — creating a buffer zone along the border to make it difficult for Ukrainians to strike deep into the country. But the offensive did not threaten Kharkiv and was eventually stopped by the Ukrainian defense.

