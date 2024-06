Bulgarian President Radev refuses to participate in NATO summit in Washington because of his position on Ukra

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will not go to the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) summit in Washington because he does not want to defend a position on aid to Ukraine.

It was reported by the Bulgarian Radio Liberty service.

The publication writes that Radev's refusal happened just a few hours after the country's acting prime minister Dimitar Glavchev said that the president should lead the delegation.

Earlier this week, the press service of the Bulgarian president announced that Radev and Glavchev will participate in the NATO summit.

At that time, the head of state did not personally confirm that he would participate.

It is noted that the statement of the press service did not make it clear who exactly will lead the Bulgarian delegation.

"If the president participates, he will of course lead it," Glavchev said earlier.

However, the press service of the president later reported that he rejected this offer.

"The head of state does not accept some of the provisions of the framework positions adopted by the Council of Ministers regarding the obligations that our country assumes in connection with the war in Ukraine," Sofia reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 20, 2024, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev called Ukraine's victory in its confrontation against russia impossible.

We also reported that at the end of 2023, Radev blocked the transfer of old armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.