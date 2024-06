Share:













President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the citizens on the Constitution Day, which is celebrated today, June 28.

The video greeting was published on Zelenskyy's Facebook page.

"The first word of the first article of our Constitution is "Ukraine." And from the first minutes of the war, millions of people proved that for them, Ukraine is really in the first place. All those who thought, first of all, not about themselves. Who understands that in times of war the first goes a key duty. The 17th article of the Constitution is the most important function of the state and the cause of the entire Ukrainian people. Heroes on the front lines and those who have made a difference in their lives and changed their profession but did not change their choice in favor of freedom, Ukraine, and Europe. Happy Constitution Day, dear citizens! Glory to Ukraine!" noted Zelenskyy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, June 28, Constitution Day of Ukraine is celebrated. The holiday was approved in honor of the adoption of the Constitution on the same day in 1996.