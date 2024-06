Share:













In the russian federation, a drone attacked an oil depot in the Tambov Oblast. A fire broke out at the place of arrival.

The governor of the oblast, Maxim Yegorov, announced this on the morning of Friday, June 28.

It is reported that the arrival of a UAV at an oil depot was recorded in the Michurin municipal district of the Tambov Oblast.

According to the governor, there are no victims.

"It is 3 km to the nearest populated place. If necessary, residents will be evacuated. Everything is ready for this. The situation is under control," Yegorov wrote on Telegram.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 23, powerful explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The "governor" of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhayev, announced the "attack" and the alleged work of the Air Defense Forces. Propaganda publications wrote that Crimea was allegedly attacked with ATACMS missiles.

Meanwhile, russian military bloggers are actively criticizing the russian Ministry of Defense and the occupation authorities in Crimea for their failure to prevent the attack on Sevastopol on June 23 and to adequately protect the civilian population.

The drone also destroyed the base of the russian military in a school building near Belgorod.