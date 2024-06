Supreme Court recognizes as illegal Verkhovna Rada resolution on no confidence in Valerii Patskan and his dis

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has decided to cancel the Verkhovna Rada's resolution of no confidence in Valerii Patskan and his dismissal from the position of the head of the Accounting Chamber.

Valerii Patskan reported this on Facebook and published a copy of the court's decision.

"The Supreme Court confirmed the illegality of the expression of no confidence by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and my dismissal from the position of the head of the Accounting Chamber. In particular, the Supreme Court recognized as illegal and annulled the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dated April 10, 2023 "On the expression of no confidence in V.V. Patskan." This is another decision of the court on the way to restore justice in the contract case against me," Valerii Patskan wrote.

He noted that earlier the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) closed the case against him.

"Earlier, the Appels Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court declared me innocent and closed the political case against me: due to the absence of a criminal offense in my actions," Patskan emphasized.

Valerii Patskan believes that the cases against him were ordered by those whom the Accounting Chamber was supposed to check for abuse.

"That is, the parliamentarians who pressed the button for my resignation carried out this order. The customers are actors whom we had to check for misuse and inefficient use of budget funds," said Valerii Patskan.