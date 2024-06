Share:













For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the russian occupying forces used a 500-kilogram aerial bomb to attack Kharkiv.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Filchakov has announced this.

According to him, the airstrike on Kharkiv took place around 4:00 p.m. today. The bomb was launched from the village of Maysky in the Belgorod Region of the russian federation.

It was established that the russians used two FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bombs equipped with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK) for the attack.

The strike was carried out at the Kyivskyi District of Kharkiv. Four people were injured as a result of the attack.

Three private houses, the building of an educational institution and the premises of the State Emergency Service were damaged.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the dormitory building of one of the higher education institutions was damaged as a result of the russian airstrike in Kharkiv.

Recall that the day before, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that the russians are using Kharkiv to test their weapons.