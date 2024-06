Share:













The Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed out russian forces from the Kanal microdistrict in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region.

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, has announced it.

According to him, there are currently no russian troops in Chasiv Yar.

Nazar Voloshyn also clarified that last day Ukrainian defenders stopped four attempts of the enemy to break through the defenses in the districts of Klishchiivka and Chasiv Yar.

"The occupiers are not abandoning their attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the area of Ivanivske. The occupation forces are also not abandoning their attempts to advance in the direction of Chasiv Yar. The Ukrainian defenders are reliably holding the defense in this area and are giving a decent rebuff to the Russian aggressor," the spokesman said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 25, the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Nazar Voloshyn, told what tactics the occupiers are using in the area of Chasiv Yar.

Recall that on June 12, the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom reported in its intelligence review that russian troops achieved a limited breakthrough in Chasiv Yar.