Russian opposition in exile prepares plan to overthrow putin regime, it will be presented to NATO - The Times

A group of opposition russian politicians approved a revolutionary plan to overthrow the regime of dictator vladimir putin. The plan consists of seven paragraphs; it is planned to be presented at the July NATO summit in Washington.

This was reported by the British publication The Times.

According to the publication, more than 60 representatives of an opposition group called the "Congress of MPs" met this week in Warsaw to discuss plans to overthrow putin and his supporters.

At this meeting, russian oppositionists approved a strategy called the "Victory Plan". It consists of seven paragraphs and also includes an appeal to the West in order to expand sanctions and increase support for Ukraine, which is resisting the aggression of the russian federation.

The approved document states that regime change in russia is possible only by force. "Victory Plan" promotes violent resistance.

"The Kremlin has already unleashed a massive bloodshed, as a result of which hundreds of russians die every day on the front line, as well as many Ukrainians, both military and civilian. Therefore, the use of force against putin's killers, their financiers and propagandists is morally justified," the publication quotes the document text.

Russian oppositionists argue that the West has an obligation to encourage revolutionary actions within russia, which the West is reluctant to support.

“Congress of MPs” members intend to present the "Victory Plan" at the NATO summit, which will be held in Washington from July 9 to 11.

The “Congress of MPs” was established in November 2022. Its members are russian politicians and activists in exile.

The organization's website states that the Congress of MPs was founded on the initiative of a group of russian MPs of various levels as an alternative body of legislative power.