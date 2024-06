Share:













Today, June 27, in Brussels, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen signed the Joint Security Commitments between Ukraine and the European Union.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

As reported, these agreements for the first time establish multilateral long-term commitments of all 27 EU member states to provide Ukraine with broad support in all key areas: military, financial, humanitarian and political assistance for ten years.

At the same time, the document records long-term commitments to support Ukraine until its accession to the EU, as well as the readiness of the European Union and its member states to support Ukraine on its way to membership.

It also confirms the readiness of all member states to strengthen EU sanctions against the aggressor country of the russian federation, to fight attempts to circumvent them, as well as to cooperate in countering hybrid and cyber threats and ensuring free navigation in the Black and Azov Seas.

It is, in particular, about the opening of the EU Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv and cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union in the field of defense industries.

In addition, the Joint Security Commitments with the EU complement and strengthen the already valid bilateral security agreements concluded with the member states, as well as establish obligations to support Ukraine for those member states that have not yet joined the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

It is emphasized that for the first time in a document signed by the EU with a third country, an appropriate consultation mechanism is provided for in case of possible future aggression (within 24 hours).

It is noted that the Joint Security Commitments between Ukraine and the EU were concluded to implement the G7 Joint Declaration of July 12, 2023.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 13, the United States and Ukraine signed a 10-year security agreement, which provides for military assistance to Ukraine.