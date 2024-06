Share:













Copied



The Dutch furniture and decor company IKEA decided to return to Ukraine.

Forbes Ukraine reports this with reference to the company's management.

The retailer made the decision to return in May. IKEA was inspired by the examples of H&M, Zara and Bershka, which resumed work in Ukraine.

Preparations for the opening of a store in Kyiv are currently underway.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April the Spanish group Inditex reopened the first 20 stores of its brands in Ukraine on April 3, including Zara, Bershka, Pull&Bear and others.

H&M also suspended operations in Ukraine in 2022 due to hostilities. But in November 2023, it resumed the operation of its two stores in Kyiv. The stores resumed their work in 2023.

Recall that at the end of May it became known that russia sent its engineers to North Korea to help the North Korean military launch reconnaissance satellites.