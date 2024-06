Share:













The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU) has appointed Yaroslav Yaroslavskyi as the head of the Fund of Agrarian Investments state enterprise.

The Fund has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the statement, this company will be engaged in the implementation of the Land Bank project.

"In the Agrarian Investment Fund, Yaroslavskyi will deal with the registration of state agricultural lands and the organization of their transfer for use through transparent mechanisms of land lease auctions. Yaroslavskyi is a manager with many years of experience, for 8 years he headed the SE Vinnytsia Research and Design Institute of Land Management. From 2011 to 2016, he worked in management positions in the StateGeoCadastre system. He is a candidate of technical sciences, an academician of the Academy of Applied Radioelectronics. He has been a member of the working group on the implementation of the Land Bank project since its implementation,” the statement reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the SPFU plans to hold the first auctions for the lease of state lands in July.

The SPFU calculates that the opening of the state land rental market through the Land Bank at the first stage will bring an additional UAH 1 billion to the budget, and if all lands are involved, this amount may increase to over UAH 8 billion.