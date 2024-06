From June 28, electronic travel ticket will be equated to paper one

The law on defining an electronic ticket, along with a paper ticket, as a basis for concluding a contract for the carriage of passengers and baggage will enter into force on Friday, June 28.

This is stated in the published law, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to it, an electronic ticket is an electronic travel document in which information is recorded in compliance with the requirements established by law in the form of electronic data, including mandatory details and information, which, after registration in the automated fare accounting system, entitles the passenger to receive transport services.

Local self-government bodies shall introduce an automated system of accounting for fare payment, establish the procedure for its operation, and determine a person authorized to pay for transport services in the event of the introduction of an automated system of accounting for fare payment.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in October 2022, Kyiv introduced the possibility of paying for travel by bank card in all types of communal public transport.