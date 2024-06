Share:













The Ministry of Energy considers realistic plans to install up to 1 GW of flexible gas power generation in 2024, so today, several dozen MW have already been connected to the power system, while several hundred MW are in the process of being connected.

Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk told this to Suspilne in a comment.

"To date, there are appropriate facilities already installed in certain areas. Our forecast of up to 1 GW of installed capacity is realistic, confirmed by clear concrete projects," he said.

According to Kolisnyk, some of them are already in the stage of joining, and some of them are in the stage of installation of such facilities.

According to him, their deployment is, in fact, in every region; that is, such work is conducted comprehensively.

"We can say that several tens of MW are already available today, they are installed, several hundred MW are in the stage of connection, with installation with clear dates. Therefore, in the aggregate amount, we see that we will definitely have installed distribution generation up to 1 GW," he said Kolisnyk.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine intends to build 1 GW of flexible gas generation in 2024 and another 4 GW in the coming years.