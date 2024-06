Share:













The russian deputy director of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is helping the military of the aggressor state to loot the facility.

It was reported by the National Resistance Center.

"Eduard Atakischev, the deputy director of the captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant appointed by the occupiers, helps the military to take away unused equipment from the plant," the report says.

In particular, according to local reports, Atakischev, who is seconded from Rostov, russia, is responsible for signing fictitious agreements regarding the transfer of unclaimed property of the station to the needs of the occupiers, as well as their placement on the territory.

It is reported that this figure itself constantly moves around the military and hardly appears in Enerhodar, mostly staying in moscow.

"All of Atakischev's activities are subordinated to the national "defense" control center of the Russian Federation. This is yet another proof that the Russians have systematically turned the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a military facility," the National Resistance Center emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace at the Peace Summit, the world majority demands that the aggressor state of russia return the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.