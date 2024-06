Share:













Servicemen of the Chornyi Lebid [Black Swan] unit of the 225th separate assault battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed what Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk Region looks like now.

The military published the corresponding images in the Telegram channel of the unit.

"Chasiv Yar, the evening of June 25. The city is a ghost. A city where only shadows remain," the military captioned the published photos.

The photos, which were probably taken by the camera of a Ukrainian drone, show the Kanal neighborhood. It is located in the eastern part of the city.

Still intact Kanal neighborhood on the Google Maps satellite map. Photo: screenshot

A large number of craters left by the "arrivals" of guided aerial bombs of the occupiers immediately catches the eye.

The large-scale destruction of residential high-rise buildings, which can be seen in the photos, is associated with the active use of these weapons by the occupiers.

Chasiv Yar. Photo: Chornyi Lebid unit of the 225th separate assault battalion

Chasiv Yar. Photo: Chornyi Lebid unit of the 225th separate assault battalion

Chasiv Yar. Photo: Chornyi Lebid unit of the 225th separate assault battalion

Chasiv Yar. Photo: Chornyi Lebid unit of the 225th separate assault battalion

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 25, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Troops Group, told what tactics the occupiers are using in the Chasiv Yar area.

It will be recalled that on June 12, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reported in its intelligence review that russian troops achieved a limited breakthrough in Chasiv Yar.