The Ministry of Education and Science has canceled the admission to full-time education for post-graduate contract students, which provides a deferment from mobilization.

This is stated in Order No. 910 of June 24, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to it, by January 1, 2025, admission to a full-time post-graduate education under a contract has been canceled.

Admission to a post-graduate education under a contract this year will be possible only in correspondence and evening forms, which do not provide for deferment from mobilization, unlike full-time and dual forms of education.

Resumption of full-time education is allowed only for persons who are not liable for military service.

Transfer from other forms of education to a full-time education will not be available.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada member from the Servant of the People faction, head of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, Serhii Babak called the decision of the Ministry of Education and Science to cancel the deferral for post-graduate contract students necessary and the only possible one.