Zelenskyy not signing law on exemption from mobilization of all university teachers for almost two years

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not signed the law on the exemption from mobilization of all higher education teachers for almost two years.

This is evidenced by the data of bill No. 7352, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill on July 29, 2022.

On August 3, 2022, it was signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and sent to the President for signature on the same day.

More than 1 year and 10 months have passed since it was sent to the President for signature.

The relevant bill removed the requirement that scientific and scientific-pedagogical employees of institutions of higher and professional higher education, scientific institutions and organizations must have a scientific title and a scientific degree in order to receive a deferment from mobilization.

According to Article 94 of the Constitution, the President must sign the law sent to him within 15 days or return it to the Parliament with substantiated and motivated proposals.

If the President does not sign the document within this period and does not send it to the Parliament, then the law is considered approved and must be signed and published.

At the same time, the Constitution does not specify who exactly signs the law in this case.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Education canceled the full-time form of education for post-graduate contract students, which provides a deferment from mobilization.