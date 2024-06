Share:













A petition on the website of the Verkhovna Rada to deprive Mykola Tyshchenko of his parliamentary powers has received the required number of votes.

This is evidenced by the data on the page with the petition, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of June 26 at 12:07 p.m., the petition has gathered 26,155 signatures out of the required 25,000.

The petition refers to the deprivation of powers of member of the Verkhovna Rada Mykola Tyshchenko "in connection with his immoral behavior, raiding, racketeering, abuse of official position, excess of powers."

The collection of signatures began on June 24.

"We firmly and resolutely take the initiative to remove the powers of the member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Mykola Tyshchenko. He significantly harms the work of our parliament, which is extremely important for our country," the text of the petition reads.

According to the Law "On Citizen Appeals", information on the start of consideration of an electronic petition, which has received the required number of votes in support within the specified period, is published on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine no later than three working days after collecting the required number of signatures on supporting the petition.

Consideration of an electronic petition is carried out immediately, but no later than ten working days from the date of publication of information about the start of its consideration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for MP Mykola Tyshchenko, sending him to 24-hour house arrest for a period of 60 days.