On June 25, 123 combat clashes took place at the front, the enemy attacked most intensively in the Pokrovsk axis (42 clashes).

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of 10:00 p.m. on June 25, 123 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day. The russian invaders carried out 43 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine using 60 guided aerial bombs, and also used 368 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy launched more than 2,700 shellings on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas with barrel and jet artillery, mortars, small arms and combat vehicles armament," the message says.

In particular, in the Kharkiv axis, the occupiers attacked 8 times during the day with the support of aviation in the areas of Hlyboke, Vovchansk, and Tykhe, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy actions, and 3 more combat clashes continued as of 10:00 p.m.

In the Kupyansk axis, the enemy made 8 attempts to attack near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Andriyivka, 9 enemy attacks were repelled, the battle is still ongoing in the area of ​​Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman axis, the russian invaders tried to advance 15 times in the areas of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiyivka, Nevske and Serebriansk forest, 12 enemy attacks were repelled, the fighting continues.

In the Siversk axis, the occupiers carried out 13 unsuccessful assaults near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamyanske, Spirne and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk axis, 9 enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Andriyivka failed, the battle continued in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk axis, with the support of aviation, the enemy attacked 11 times near Toretsk, Pivnichne and New York, all assaults were repelled by units of the Defense Forces.

In the Pokrovsk axis, the intensity of hostilities remains high, the number of clashes is 42.

The invaders attacked near Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka, 35 enemy attacks were repelled, battles continued in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Sokol.

Previous losses of the aggressor in this axis: 271 occupiers killed and wounded, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles, two guns and two cars.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 6 combat clashes in the Kurakhove axis near Heorhiyivka and Kostiantynivka, and fighting continues near Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivka and Orikhiv axes, the enemy's attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne were not successful.

In the Prydniprovsk axis, four enemy assaults were unsuccessful. The situation is under control.

In other axes, the situation has not changed significantly.

Since the beginning of this day, units of the Ukrainian aviation and missile forces and artillery have hit 10 personnel concentration areas and two enemy control points.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 24, according to data at 10:00 p.m., 135 combat clashes took place at the front, the enemy attacked most intensively in the Pokrovsk axis (45 clashes).

Meanwhile, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the russian invaders are using Kharkiv to test new weapons.