The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources has instructed the State Environmental Inspectorate to conduct an unscheduled inspection of compliance with the legislation on atmospheric air protection at the coke-chemical production of the mining and metallurgical plant ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Region).

This is stated in the message of the ministry, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, on June 24, the plant informed the Environment Ministry and the State Environmental Inspectorate about the measures taken at the coke-chemical plant to contain and eliminate the emergency situation, including to minimize the impact on the environment and public health.

"According to the information from the enterprise, based on the results of the analysis of the indicators of the automated observation posts Nos. 1-9 of the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih from 7:00 a.m. to 07:20 a.m. on June 23, an excess of dust and CO2 concentrations was recorded at the automated observation post No. 2 with a northerly wind direction. Also ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih informed that at 8:00 a.m. at the coke chemical plant, the fire was extinguished, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. the equipment structures of the coke shop No. 1 were cooled with water, and the company carried out the necessary set of measures to eliminate the emergency situation," the statement says.

Currently, state environmental inspectors are finding out the circumstances under which the maximum one-time concentrations of dust and CO2 were exceeded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 23, an emergency situation occurred at the Kryvyi Rih Coke Chemical Plant.

In 2023, compared to 2022, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih reduced steel production by 18.5% to 1 million tons.

In 2023, the production of pig iron also decreased by 7.2% to 1.6 million tons, rolled steel - by 19.2% to 0.9 million tons, coke - by 20.3% to 0.9 million tons, ore production - by 2.1% to 11.4 million tons.

At the same time, concentrate production increased by 0.4% to 4.6 million tons.

The company's capacity is designed for the annual production of more than 6 million tons of steel, more than 5 million tons of rolled steel, and more than 5.5 million tons of cast iron.

95.1283% of the plant's shares belong to Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the ArcelorMittal international holding.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long rolled products, in particular fittings and wire rods.