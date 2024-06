Oleksandr Usyk gives up world heavyweight title to give Joshua and Dubois a chance

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk gave up his IBF heavyweight belt and "donated" it for the fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. The winner of their fight will become the owner of the belt.

The Ukrainian announced this on his Instagram.

"Hello, everyone. Anthony and Daniel, listen, I know the IBF belt is important to you. Let's call it my gift for September 21. Thank God for everything. Glory to Ukraine," Usyk said.

After the transfer of the belt, Usyk lost the status of the absolute champion of the world, which he received after the victory over Tyson Fury.

"The IBF Belt is my present for you for 21.09.2024. The world loves strong. Your friend, Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World, Oleksandr Usyk," Usyk wrote on Instagram.

The fight between Joshua and Dubois is scheduled to take place on September 21 in London at the Wembley Arena. And the rematch between Usyk and Fury will take place on December 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the computerized system of the statistical portal BoxRec has updated its ranking of the best boxers in the world regardless of weight category (P4P). Oleksandr Usyk did not even make it into the top 10 boxers who are currently still competing.

