Ukraine is ready to meet Hungary's demands regarding national minorities within the framework of European integration.

This was reported by the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanyshyna.

During the First Intergovernmental Conference on the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU, Ukraine made a statement regarding the implementation by our state of 11 proposals of Hungary regarding national minorities.

"Ukraine is sincerely committed to the solution and full implementation of 11 issues raised by the Hungarian side," Stefanyshyna emphasized.

She emphasized that the implementation of these proposals will take place within the framework of the general process of Ukraine's European integration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada introduced permanent restrictions on the russian language among the rights of national minorities.

The European Commission "For Democracy through Law" (Venice Commission) believes that the ban on the use of the russian language in public, cultural, artistic and entertainment events and advertising prescribed in the amendments to the law on national minorities is too long.

Taking into account the requirements of the Venice Commission is one of the requirements for Ukraine's accession to the EU, but negotiations with Hungary will be key. According to mass media, the European Commission will not monitor the situation with the state of the russian language, as it understands Ukraine's right to take restrictive measures against it due to full-scale russian aggression.