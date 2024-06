Share:













Copied



The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, has signed the bill on restarting the Bureau of Economic Security.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the parliament, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk signed the Law on Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine" regarding the improvement of the work of the Bureau," it says.

The document provides for the independent selection of the new head of the BES, re-certification and personnel selection with the participation of foreign experts and Ukrainian business.

On June 25, the bill, adopted by the Rada on June 20, was signed by the Chairman of the Rada and sent to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signature.

According to Art. 94 of the Constitution, the President must sign the law sent to him within 15 days or return it to the parliament with substantiated and motivated proposals.

After signing by the President, the law is published in the newspaper Holos Ukrainy (Voice of Ukraine) and enters into force.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Danylo Hetmantsev, member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, predicts the appointment of a new head of the Bureau of Economic Security by the end of summer.