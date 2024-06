Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed certified mine action operators to book 100% of sappers.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Enterprises, institutions, organizations that are certified operators of mine action activities will be able to book 100% of the composition of groups or departments that directly carry out demining," the message says.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the relevant changes to Resolution No. 76 at a meeting on June 18.

"Humanitarian demining of the territory of Ukraine is one of the key tasks to which the efforts of the Government and our international partners are directed. It is necessary to ensure the safety of the population in potentially mine-contaminated territories as soon as possible and return these lands to economic exploitation. This depends on both economic growth in Ukraine and and food security in the world. Booking trained demining specialists working in operators' staffs will create the necessary conditions for systematic demining of territories," said Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Bezkaravainyi.

The government's decision provides for the booking of only demining specialists of the certified operator, who are part of the groups:

non-technical examination;

technical examination;

cleaning;

inspection;

quality control.

These are civilians who have received basic training sufficient to search for mines and explosive objects in fields. Such employees can be booked, regardless of military accounting specialty, age, military rank.

The booking may be canceled if the mine action operator does not carry out humanitarian demining work for six months.

According to the Ministry of Economy, as of the beginning of June, 42 operators of mine action activities were certified in Ukraine, 53 organizations are in the process of certification, of which 31 are governmental. In May, about 2,000 specialists were involved in humanitarian demining, and another 1,900 were involved in operational response.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of June, the Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced that 90% of rescuers and policemen were booked.