The DTEK Dnipro Grids distribution system operator, which engages in the distribution of electricity in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, reported that it did not shut down the Kryvyi Rih Coke Chemical Plant from June 22 to 23.

The press service of the company has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

At the same time, the DTEK Dnipro Grids confirms the very fact of the disconnection.

"On Saturday, June 22, the anti-emergency automatic system on the equipment of the Ukrenergo NPC went off. The outage lasted from 5:50 a.m. to 6:11 a.m.," the company's press service noted.

The company also reported that the Kryvyi Rih Coke Chemical Plant imports electricity for its own needs, therefore, according to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, stabilization shutdown schedules do not apply to it.

As previously reported, the cause of the accident at the Kryvyi Rih Coke Chemical Plant was a sudden blackout of production facilities from DTEK. The deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management, Olena Kryvoruchkina, has announced this The parliamentarian confirmed that the cause of the accident was a sudden power outage, which led to the ignition of the equipment of coke shop No. 1 due to the effect of excessively high temperatures of red-hot coke and coke gas.