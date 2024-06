Non-working Boryspil airport with huge director’s salary can receive UAH 1 billion from Pivdennyi port to cov

The member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, states that the non-working Boryspil international airport (Kyiv Region) can receive UAH 1 billion from the Pivdennyi seaport to cover debts.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The situation with the Pivdennyi port is getting worse. The officials of the Ministry of Infrastructure want to take our economic gates off the hinges and saw them up. After my publications that they want to withdraw UAH 250 million from the port in order to cover some unknown debts of the Boryspil airport, the situation continued. I learned that UAH 250 million was only the beginning, in fact, the plan was to withdraw up to UAH 1 billion in several stages," he wrote.

Honcharenko noted that this completely contradicts the Law on Corporate Governance.

"According to its norms, officials should not meddle in the economic affairs of state-owned companies. Breaking the law and withdrawing money for murky schemes is a bad idea. I guarantee it," said the MP.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the non-working Boryspil airport has run out of money for employee salaries.

At the same time, the director general of the Boryspil airport, Oleksii Dubrevskyi, received almost UAH 4 million in salary in 2023.

Ukraine completely closed its airspace to civilian aircraft on February 24, 2022, the day russia's full-scale invasion began.

At the same time, the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) announced that the airspace would be opened after the end of the war.

In 2021, the Boryspil international airport increased passenger traffic by 82.9%, or by 4.3 million passengers, to 9.433 million passengers compared to 2020.

The airport, located 29 km southeast of Kyiv, covers an area of ​​943 hectares.