Cheese exports increase by 42.4% to 4,700 tons in January-May

Share:













Copied



In January-May 2024, Ukraine exported 4,700 tons of cheese, which is 42.4% more compared to the corresponding period last year.

This is stated in the message of the Union of Dairy Enterprises of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

At the same time, export revenue in January-May amounted to USD 20.3 million, which is 26.9% more than last year.

The largest buyers of domestic cheeses in January-May were Moldova (33.8%), Kazakhstan (33.2%), and Germany (11.8%).

Also, in January-May, the import of cheeses increased by 9.2% to 14,200 tons, while in monetary terms, the import of cheeses increased by 8.7% to USD 84.7 million.

Cheeses were imported to Ukraine mainly from Poland (37.8%), Germany (20.2%), and the Netherlands (11.2%).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in January-May, the export of Ukrainian dairy products increased by 35% to 47,800 tons.