MP Mykola Tyshchenko said that he is not going to hand over the mandate of the MP at the moment and told under which conditions he would do it.

Tyshchenko said this in the Pecherskyi District Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Tyshchenko explained that he is not ready to hand over the mandate because the people gave it to him and he "came to the Verkhovna Rada to help people" and work for their benefit.

Also, the MP stated in the courtroom that he would hand over the mandate if all botfarms in Ukraine were closed and forest felling without permission was stopped.

"If all botfarms are closed in Ukraine, I will hand over the mandate. If not a single tree falls in Ukraine without permission, I am ready to hand over the mandate," Tyshchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tyshchenko broke his phone during the searches in order not to provide it as evidence. MP was served with suspicion of kidnapping a war veteran.

On the afternoon of June 20, in Dnipro, a group of people in balaclavas and military uniforms without distinguishing marks attacked a man in civilian clothes, who was with a child in a carriage at the time of the attack. The man who was attacked is Dmytro "Syn" Pavlov, who fought in the Kraken special unit, and the attackers were Tyshchenko's bodyguards.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, commented on the beating by Tyshchenko's bodyguards of Dmytro Pavlov, a former fighter of the Kraken special unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. According to him, the behavior of the MP is absolutely shameful and there are no excuses for it.