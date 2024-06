Share:













Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk Region do not experience "shell hunger" after the supply of ammunition to Ukraine by partners.

This is reported by Reuters.

So, journalists of the publication visited one of the artillery units in the Donetsk Region, which is the focus of the slow advance of russian troops along the 1,000-kilometer front. It is indicated that the Ukrainian side fired from the M-109 self-propelled howitzer as needed.

Previously, they had been forced to limit the use of 155 mm shells against the enemy, which jeopardized their ability to support advancing infantry, the soldiers said.

"There was a 'shell hunger'. Ammunition was quite strictly rationed. This affected the infantry. They (the russians) were sneaking up from all sides, it hurt the infantry. Now there is no more 'shell hunger' and we are working well," said the commander of unit, 46 -year-old Vasyl, who refused to give his full name.

The publication emphasized that units such as Vasyl's unit have now started receiving new ammunition after the US Congress ended months of delays and approved a USD 61 billion aid package.

At the same time, the gunner of the same unit, 39-year-old Oleh, stressed that the problem is not only ammunition.

"We are very few. We don't have enough people. We don't even have half the people we should have," he said.

It will be recalled that on April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a law that provides for the allocation of funds for assistance to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, today, June 25, it is expected that the United States of America will allocate a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of USD 150 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in addition, the first batch of ammunition as part of the Czech initiative has already arrived in Ukraine.