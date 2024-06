Share:













Since the beginning of 2024, the total increase in the deposits of individuals amounted to UAH 31.3 billion.

This is stated in the message of the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

As of June 1, 2024, the total amount of deposits of individuals (including individual entrepreneurs) in Ukrainian banks amounted to UAH 1,266.1 billion, which is UAH 21.9 billion more than in the previous month.

The upward trend was observed during the last three months.

However, for the first time for the current year, a real increase in deposits was recorded (not due to the revaluation of the hryvnia equivalent of foreign currency deposits).

The total amount of deposits of individuals at the beginning of June:

- deposits in national currency – UAH 814.6 billion (+UAH 13.0 billion for May);

- deposits in foreign currency – UAH 451.5 billion (+UAH 8.9 billion for May).

The share of individual entrepreneurs in the structure of depositors as of June 1, 2024 was 3.3%, and the amount of their deposits amounted to UAH 138.8 billion (11.0% of the total amount of deposits).

Deposits of individual entrepreneurs are subject to the guarantees of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, from April 13, 2022, the day the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding Ensuring the Stability of the System of Guaranteeing the Deposits of Individuals" entered into force, during the period of martial law in Ukraine and within three months after its cancellation or termination of its action, the deposits of individuals (including individual entrepreneurs) in banks of Ukraine are covered by a 100% guarantee.

After the end of the three-month period from the date of cancellation or termination of martial law, the maximum amount of guaranteed compensation for depositors of Ukrainian banks will be UAH 600,000.

All Ukrainian banks are members of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

As of June 1, 2024, there are 63 banks in the Fund's register of participants.