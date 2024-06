Share:













Member of the Verkhovna Rada Mykola Tyshchenko faces up to 5 years in prison for kidnapping a former military man.

This is evidenced by the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which is incriminated to Tyshchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Tyshchenko is accused of illegal deprivation of liberty or abduction of a person, which was committed against a minor or for selfish motives, against two or more persons or with a prior conspiracy by a group of persons, or in a way dangerous to the life or health of the victim, or which was accompanied by causing him physical suffering, or with the use of weapons, or carried out over a long period of time.

According to the Criminal Code of Ukraine, such a crime is punishable by restriction of liberty for a term of up to five years or deprivation of liberty for the same term.

Currently, it is known that the investigation will ask for 24-hour house arrest for Tyshchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tyshchenko was served with the suspicion of kidnapping a war veteran.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, commented on the beating by the bodyguards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko of Dmytro Pavlov, a former fighter of the Kraken special unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The Main Directorate of the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk Region announced that two criminal proceedings had been opened due to the incident with Tyshchenko's bodyguards.