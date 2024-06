Hungary does not agree with process of Ukraine's accession to EU but will not block it – Orbán

Share:













Copied



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán criticized the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, which begin on June 25 in Luxembourg. However, Budapest will not block the process, Tagesschau reports.

"Hungary does not agree with this accession process, but we do not block it and support the start of negotiations," he said.

Orbán added that the negotiations are a "purely politically motivated process."

"But first, we have to study what the consequences will be if we accept a country in a state of war whose borders have not been clarified in practice," said the Prime Minister of Hungary.

As earlier reported, Ukraine set a record by going from the application for membership in the European Union to the beginning of negotiations in a little more than two years - faster than any other candidate country in history.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, after the negotiations, Ukraine will be three steps away from full membership in the European Union.

Meanwhile, Orbán said that at the meeting with the NATO Secretary General, he agreed on the format of cooperation regarding Budapest's non-blocking of decisions in the Alliance regarding Ukraine.