Russia attacks railway infrastructure of Donetsk Region, and infrastructure and rolling stock were damaged

As a result of shelling by the russian occupiers on Monday, June 24, two railway workers were injured, and infrastructure and rolling stock were damaged in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the driver and the laboratory assistant suffered moderate injuries.

The employees were provided with the necessary medical assistance; they are in the hospital, and their condition is stable.

In addition, as a result of enemy shelling, administrative buildings, a contact network, tracks, signaling and communication devices, and a shunting locomotive were damaged

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 24, the russian army fired two Iskander-M missiles at Pokrovsk.