Ukraine boosts grain exports by 2.8% to 49.8 million tons since MY2023/2024 start

The actual volume of grain exports by Ukraine since the beginning of the 2023/2024 marketing year (July 2023 - June 2024) and as of June 24 had made 49.761 million tons, which is 2.8% or 1.337 million tons more than in the same period of the previous marketing year.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

A total of 18,236,000 tons of wheat, 2,465,000 tons of barley, 1,600 tons of rye, and 28,518,000 tons of corn have already been exported.

At the same time, during the specified period, the export of wheat flour and flour from other crops decreased by 35.6%, or by 54,000 tons, to 97,000 tons.

Ukraine exported 49 million tons of grain in the 2022/2023 marketing year, which is 1.3% more than in the 2021/2022 marketing year.