Kenya becomes one of main allies of the U.S. outside of NATO

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Kenya as one of the main U.S. allies outside of NATO.

The corresponding memorandum was published on the website of the White House.

"Pursuant to the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America ... I designate Kenya as a major non-NATO ally of the United States for the purposes of this (Foreign Assistance) Act and the Arms Export Control Act," the statement said.

It is important to note that two dozen world states have this status; three of them - Kenya, Colombia, and Qatar - were appointed during the presidency of Joe Biden. The status itself emphasizes that the countries receiving it have a strategic working relationship with the U.S. military.

The introduction of similar status in the relations of the United States with other countries determines the possibility of participation in joint defense initiatives, the possibility of conducting joint research of a military nature, participation in a number of limited counter-terrorist measures, supply of limited types of weapons, joint participation in space projects, etc.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine raised the issue of appealing to the United States to grant such status to Ukraine, but the initiative was not supported by parliamentarians. According to Oksana Markarova, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, this status is granted to countries that do not apply for membership in the Alliance.

As earlier reported, visitors to Kenya from around the world will no longer need a visa to enter the country. From January 1, 2024, Kenya will introduce full visa-free travel for visitors to the country.