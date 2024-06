Share:













Copied



On June 24, the supervisory board of the Centerenergo state power generating company appointed Yevhen Harkavyi, the technical director of the company, as the general director instead of Andrii Churkin.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Churkin had held the post of Centerenergo CEO since August 15, 2023.

According to Andrii Hota, the supervisory board chairperson of Centerenergo, the leadership of the Ministry of Energy and the State Property Fund, which is the main shareholder of the company, recommended concentrating all efforts on the implementation of engineering and technical solutions aimed at the fastest possible result.

After all, after the massive attacks of the russian troops on the thermal power plant, Centerenergo is facing new challenges.

"Now, when the russians have completely destroyed the state thermal generation when the country is living in the conditions of blackout schedules - the first task, as the president said, is not to give the enemy a chance to blackmail us with heat and light. Therefore, it was decided to strengthen the Centerenergo team technically and to elect a new director for new challenges. The candidacy of Yevhen Harkavyi, who until now worked as the technical director of Centerenergo, was unanimously voted for. He is exactly the specialist who understands exactly what to do next to restore our TPPs," said Hota.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 11, russian invaders attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions.

At the same time, the destruction of the Trypilska thermal power plant (Ukraine, Kyiv Region) as a result of a massive missile attack led to the destruction of the entire Centerenergo generation.