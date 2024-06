Share:













In the russian-occupied Crimea near Yevpatoria, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the center of long-range space communication of the russian federation.

Defense Express analysts write about it.

The base was located near the village of Vitino. This is indicated by the video of the fire at this base, which was published on the network.

In addition, NASA's interactive map of the fires showed hot spots in the area.

As the publication notes, it is currently unknown with what exactly and with what result the blow was struck.

"Moreover, the list of possible means is as wide as possible, it could be drones, cruise or ballistic missiles, as well as even a strike from a Sea Baby naval drone with an analogue of the Grad. At the same time, the remoteness of the space communication center only 2 km from the coastline makes the latter option is quite likely," Defense Express adds.

The center of long-distance space communication, known as the 40th separate command and measurement complex, NIP-16 and military unit 81415 since 2014 has been used to provide communication with space vehicles, including military satellites, and it has also been actively used for placement of other radio equipment.

In particular, on the territory of this facility, the "Krasukha" EW complex was placed, which was designed to cover it from such attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to the fact that SSU Sea Baby sea drones laid more than 15 underwater mines near the waters of the Crimean Peninsula, the Security Service of Ukraine hit at least 4 enemy ships. The explosive device was installed on routes used exclusively by russian warships.