In Fryazino near Moscow, the building of the scientific research institute Platan, which, in particular, is engaged in the development of electron beam devices and semiconductor lasers, as well as liquid crystal screens, caught fire.

The video was published in the Ukrainian News Telegram channel.

A defense industry enterprise caught fire in the suburbs of Moscow. The fire quickly engulfed the upper floors from the fifth to the eighth. Nine people are considered killed. Some of them had to jump from the upper floors.

As of 06:50 p.m., the area of ​​the fire has increased to 5,000 square meters. Seven floors were completely burnt. 130 people and 50 special vehicles are trying to extinguish the fire. Several Ka-32 helicopters are also involved. In the russian mass media, with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the cause of the fire was called the explosion of a gas cylinder.