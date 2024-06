Number of combat clashes at from increased to 81, the most active axis - Pokrovsk - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, June 24, the greatest activity of the enemy has been observed in the Siversk and Pokrovsk axes. The total number of combat clashes at the front increased to 81.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the aggressor uses aviation and bombards with guided aerial bombs.

In the Kharkiv axis, strikes were carried out on Vovchansk, Hrafske, Tykhe, Ternova, Lyptsi, Zelene and Okhrimivka. Six attacks have been repelled since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupyansk axis, three assault operations continue in the Stelmakhivka area.

In the Lyman axis, two battles continue in the Nevske area. The enemy has already tried to advance 10 times.

In the Siversk axis, the russians are actively operating near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamyanske and Vyimka. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already tried to improve its position 20 times.

In the Toretsk axis, the russians are attacking in the areas of Pivdenne and Pivnichne.

The enemy is the most active in the Pokrovsk axis. 11 attacks have already been repelled, 14 more are in progress. The fighting is taking place in the districts of Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Oleksandropil and Vozdvyzhenka.

We will remind, russia's losses in the war against Ukraine as of the morning of Monday, June 24, amount to 1,300 occupiers.