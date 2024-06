EU will close door to Georgia if the country does not change its political course - Borrell

Share:













Copied



The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union intends to "close the door" to Georgia if the country's authorities do not change their political course.

Borrel made the relevant statement before the start of the EU Council meeting in Luxembourg, his words are quoted by Interpressnews.

"The door to EU membership is open for Georgia, but if the government continues to follow the same path, this door will be closed and the Georgian people will pay the consequences," Borrell said.

The head of European diplomacy added that today he will present to the EU foreign ministers an action plan on what can be done to stop what is happening in Georgia.

It will be recalled that on May 14, 2024, the Parliament of Georgia in the third reading approved the bill "On foreign influence", which is a clone of the russian "law on foreign agents".

Despite President Salome Zourabichvili's veto, on May 28 the Georgian parliament finally adopted the "law on foreign agents".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 19, the Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, stated that the adoption of the "law on foreign agents" led to the actual halt of Georgia's integration into the EU.

And the day before, it became known that the European Union has prepared three options for sanctions against Georgia for the adoption of the "law on foreign agents".