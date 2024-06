Share:













Copied



Officials of the General Staff, military personnel and experts spoke about the innovations being introduced in the Armed Forces after the appointment of Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief.

This is stated in the publication of Glavkom.

"The publication systematized the information, relying on data from open sources and communication with officials of the General Staff, military experts, soldiers at the front and people from the entourage of the Commander-in-Chief," the publication says.

The first thing Syrskyi's team started with was an audit of military units and the General Staff.

It turned out that out of approximately one million military personnel, only 300,000 fought. Optimization of the structural units of the General Staff and military administration bodies also began. Approximately 20,000 soldiers who were seconded to the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, and various rear units have already been sent to the combat zone.

Combat officers came to the General Staff.

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi changed virtually the entire management of the General Staff, bringing combat officers. They have a deeper understanding of the situation and needs, a faster reaction, comments military expert Vladyslav Selezniov. A course has also been taken to simplify the combat management system, improve efficiency, quickly adopt operational decisions, and build a clear hierarchy.

Management not from the cabinet, but from the front.

"The Commander-in-Chief spends more time in the fields than in Kyiv. It seems that he has no idea how it is possible to manage a war from the office," says an interlocutor from Oleksandr Syrskyi's entourage.

Creation of new brigades.

This is a response to russia's increase in the size of its army and the number of units and divisions. Thanks to, among other things, the newly formed reserves, the situation in the north of the Kharkiv Region, from where the orcs began their offensive in May, was stabilized.

The beginning of the rotation of units on the front line.

Thanks to the new brigades and the personnel resource released as a result of the audit, it will be possible to ensure the planned rotation of front-line units and the functioning of effective reserves. Today, according to sources, 5-6 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been rotated.

It is forbidden to throw drone operators on assaults.

Syrskyi signed an order prohibiting the use of drone operators for other tasks, including sending them on assaults. The Commander-in-Chief’s order applies not only to certified UAV operators, but also to those who ensure their work.

Creation of the Forces of Unmanned Systems

Ukraine has created a new type of armed forces that no country in the world has - the Forces of Unmanned Systems. Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukharevskyi, compared Ukrainian innovations in the use of UAVs in military operations with the appearance of aircraft on the battlefield more than a century ago.

Formation of a new kind of troops - Cyber ​​Forces.

In 2024, a new type of troops will appear in the Armed Forces - Cyber ​​Forces. Not all NATO countries have such troops, but only the most technologically advanced and wealthiest. The mission of the Cyber ​​Forces will be to fight in cyberspace and in the electromagnetic spectrum, said the head of the Main Directorate of Electronic Warfare and Cyber ​​Security of the General Staff, Ivan Pavlenko.

"Social elevator" - through the front

From the spring of 2024, only those officers who have participated in hostilities since 2022 can apply for promotion in the Commander-in-Chief’s office and military administration bodies to positions appointed by the Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of the General Staff.

Planning with a decade horizon

Oleksandr Syrskyi planned the reform of the Armed Forces with a perspective of 2035. "Our goal, despite russian aggression, is to create a promising structure of the Armed Forces for the period before joining NATO," Syrskyi recently stated this ambition. The project of the document "United operational concept of the defense forces of the state" has already been developed. In addition, the General Staff is also developing strategies for the development of types and individual kinds of troops until 2035.