Military industrial enterprises in Serbia begin to work in 3 shifts. They also produce weapons for Ukraine

Military industrial complex enterprises of pro-russian Serbia began to work in three shifts, producing weapons for export, in particular to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, Belgrade has transferred almost EUR 1 billion worth of arms to Kyiv.

The russian media Kommersant has reported this with reference to its own sources.

The day before, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said in an interview with the Financial Times that the country has many contracts with the U.S., Spain, the Czech Republic and a number of other Western countries.

According to him, they act as intermediaries because Serbia cannot export weapons to Ukraine or russia directly.

Vučić also confirmed that in two and a half years, in this way, Ukraine received about EUR 800 million worth of military products from Serbia.

As sources familiar with the situation told Kommersant, Serbia has really significantly increased the production of weapons. Some enterprises of the Serbian military industry were forced to start working in three shifts.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of 2023, thanks to a document of the U.S. Department of Defense that was leaked online, it became known that Serbia supplies Ukraine with weapons and other military items.

Recall that in July 2023, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, stated that Belgrade has no intention of stopping the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, which is carried out through intermediaries.