The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, spoke about his assessment of the probability of russian dictator vladimir putin's use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Budanov believes that putin is constantly fueling the West's fears about the use of nuclear weapons in the event of another "red line" being crossed. But according to the head of the Defense Intelligence, it makes no sense for russia to use this type of weapon.

"First of all, I know what is really happening out there. Secondly, I know the real characteristics of Russian nuclear weapons. What use would it have? We don’t have big concentrations of troops for which such nuclear weapons would be appropriate. And to break holes in our defense lines is possible with conventional means of warfare. Besides, using nuclear weapons would lead to big political risks for Putin,” Kyrylo Budanov said.

At the same time, Budanov noted that putin's "red lines" regarding Crimea were crossed many times, when Ukraine bombarded bases there with British missiles, and nothing happened.

"If there is any chance to convince Putin he can’t win, it may lie with making Moscow’s hold on Crimea untenable," Budanov emphasized.

