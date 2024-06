Share:













Copied



Next week, Ukraine will receive EUR 2.5 billion from the revenues from the frozen assets of the aggressor country of the russian federation.

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has said this before the start of the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs ministries of the EU countries in Luxembourg, the European Pravda reports.

According to him, the EU should look for a way to use the frozen russian assets, avoiding any blocking by the member states.

"And we have a legal procedure that allows us to avoid any blockages. The first tranche of money will arrive next week, in July. The second - a few weeks later," Borrell said, clarifying that Ukraine will receive EUR 2.5 billion next week.

The EU High Representative pointed out that the recent peace summit in Switzerland had "opened a diplomatic path" to an end to the war, but the russian dictator vladimir putin responded by “traveling wherever he can get weapons".

"We have to increase our support to Ukraine. Ukraine needs support now," Borrell summed up.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the G7 agreed to provide Ukraine with USD 50 billion in loans from the proceeds of frozen russian assets.