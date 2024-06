116 combat clashes take place at front during day, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes hottest - General Staff

On June 23, 116 combat clashes took place at the front, the enemy attacked most intensively on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated this in its operational update, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

As of 10:00 p.m. on June 23, 116 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day, the enemy launched two missile strikes with four missiles, conducted 47 airstrikes (using 70 guided aerial bombs) and 444 kamikaze drone strikes, and shot at the positions of our troops 3,227 times.

On the Kharkiv axis, 5 enemy attacks were repelled in the Vovchansk area.

As of 10:00 p.m. on June 23, since the beginning of the day, the invaders lost 99 servicemen killed and wounded and 14 units of military equipment, in particular, an armored combat vehicle, six csrs were destroyed and three artillery systems were damaged.

On the Kupiansk axis, the Defense Forces repelled 9 attacks by the occupiers, two combat clashes continued in the areas of Pishchane and Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman axis, 9 attempts of the enemy to advance in the axes of Kopanky, Makiivka and in Serebrianskyi forest were recorded; 4 attacks were repelled, the assault continues.

On the Siversk axis, the occupiers failed in their assault attempts near Rozdolivka and Vyimka.

7 attacks by russian terrorists were stopped on the Toretsk axis.

As in the previous day, the enemy is concentrating significant efforts on the Pokrovsk axis. The russian invaders made 46 attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders.

More than half of the enemy's attacks were carried out from the area of Ocheretyne, and fighting continued for the settlement of Novooleksandrivka.

There were 4 combat clashes on the Vremivka axis, enemy assaults were choked in the areas of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske.

The situation in the rest of the axes is currently unchanged.

