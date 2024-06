Share:













The information about the alleged full occupation by the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation of the settlement of Novooleksandrivka on the Pokrovsk axis is not true.

The 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Corporal General Mark Bezruchko has reported this on Facebook.

It is reported that the original source of information is the DeepState resource. It was with reference to it that some media published the news.

It is noted that "a large part of Novooleksandrivka is occupied by the occupiers, but not all of it, the enemy does not control the entire settlement."

Heavy fighting is currently taking place on the streets of Novooleksandrivka.

"The enemy, who is superior in strength, is furious, but the fighters of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, together with the adjacent units, are restraining its wild onslaught by force," the message reads.

According to the information of the Armed Forces, a part of the settlement, into which the enemy broke through, is under fire control of the Defense Forces. Ukrainian fighters are taking the necessary measures to drive the occupiers out of the village.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, June 23, the occupiers concentrated most on the Pokrovsk axis. Almost half of the total number of combat clashes took place here.